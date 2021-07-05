Quantrill allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus Houston on Sunday.

Sunday's outing was the right-hander's longest since he rejoined Cleveland's rotation June 15. Quantrill has stilled allowed 13 runs in his last 13 innings, but he's likely to continue as a starter while Cleveland's top three pitchers work their way back from injuries. Through 55.2 innings this year, Quantrill has a 4.20 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB. He lines up for his next start versus Kansas City.