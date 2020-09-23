Quantrill didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox, giving up only one hit and one walk over four scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Cleveland went with a bullpen game Tuesday, but the ultra-efficient Quantrill nearly qualified for a win on only 38 pitches (26 strikes) before handing things off to Adam Plutko. Quantrill has been sharp since being acquired from the Padres, posting a 1.54 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB in 11.2 innings over seven appearances, and he could be positioning himself for a chance to win a rotation spot in 2021.