Quantrill lasted only 3.1 innings during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against Detroit, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three.

The right-hander struggled immensely against Detroit's bottom-ten offense, yielding a season-worst eight hits, including three doubles. He allowed a pair of runs in the second inning and another before exiting in the fourth, with the final run on his ledger crossing the plate after his departure. Quantrill has been hit hard over his past two starts, yielding a combined 10 runs and 14 hits across 7.2 frames. He'll try to turn things around in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come at Tampa Bay early next week.