Quantrill allowed two runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout in two innings in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Reds.

After starter Logan Allen lasted just two innings, Quantrill was one of four relievers to pick up the slack. The two runs were the first against him this season. Quantrill has a 2.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and four strikeouts across seven innings. Expect the right-hander to continue in a long-relief role with the potential to draw a spot start if necessary.