Quantrill (0-1) took the loss in relief Wednesday as Cleveland was downed 1-0 by the Tigers, giving up one run on two hits over three innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

After Triston McKenzie gave Cleveland five scoreless innings, Quantrill got the call and kept the shutout going until the eighth, when a Niko Goodrum leadoff double led to the game's only run. Quantrill tossed 42 pitches (28 strikes) in his longest appearance of the season, but he's still unlikely to be ready for a full workload if, as expected, he makes his first start of the year during Monday's doubleheader.