Quantrill did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's win over Baltimore. He allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out four across four innings.

Aside from giving up an RBI double to Maikel Franco in the second inning, Quantrill looked strong in what was expected to be another abbreviated outing. The 26-year-old has yet to throw more than 60 pitches in any of his 21 appearances this year, and Tuesday was no different as he tossed 41 of his 60 pitches for strikes. Quantrill has shifted between the rotation and the bullpen this season, including his last outing when he pitched two scoreless innings in relief against St. Louis. Overall, the right-hander has compiled a 3.11 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. He potentially lines up for a road start at Pittsburgh next week.