Quantrill will start Sunday's game against the Pirates, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old delivered four scoreless innings Tuesday in his first start since joining Cleveland, and he'll close out the regular season on the mound for his new team. Quantrill needed only 38 pitches during his previous outing and is unlikely to pitch as deep into Sunday's game, especially with the Indians also wanting to give most of their relievers some work. The right-hander has a 2.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 29 innings this season.