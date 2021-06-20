Quantrill didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Pirates after tossing five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while fanning two.

Quantrill might have not factored into the decision, but he delivered a strong outing in what was his longest appearance of the campaign. The right-hander has spent most of the season as a reliever but has been moved to the rotation recently with Shane Bieber (shoulder) recently joining Zach Plesac (finger) on the injured list. Quantrill owns a 2.74 ERA on the season and is slated to make his next start on the road against the Twins next week.