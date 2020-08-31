Quantrill was traded from San Diego to Cleveland on Monday as part of the package for Mike Clevinger, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Quantrill was at least a fairly interesting prospect, but he didn't have a spot in the Padres' rotation and certainly wouldn't after the acquisition of Clevinger. In 120.1 career innings at the big-league level, which includes 19 starts and 14 relief appearances, he owns a 4.79 ERA and a 4.23 FIP, striking out a modest 20.7 percent of opposing batters while walking 6.6 percent. Whether or not he'll immediately enter the rotation for his new team is unclear.