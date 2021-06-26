Quantrill allowed six runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts in 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus Minnesota on Friday.

Cleveland spotted Quantrill a three-run lead in the first inning, but he couldn't stop Minnesota's comeback. The right-hander allowed a two-run home run to Alex Kirilloff in the third inning. Quantrill worked into trouble again in the fifth, and reliever Nick Sandlin allowed an inherited runner to score. Through 47 innings this year, Quantrill has a 3.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB. He'll likely continue to hold a spot in the rotation as Cleveland's top three starters are all injured. The 26-year-old lines up to face Detroit next week.