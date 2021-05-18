Quantrill gave up a run on three hits and struck out none in one inning in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

The right-hander worked the seventh inning Monday, and he allowed an RBI double to Jared Walsh after allowing consecutive singles to Jose Rojas and Anthony Rendon. Quantrill hadn't allowed a run in 10.2 innings prior to his poor inning Monday. Overall, he's posted a 2.18 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB. With a FIP at 5.05, he's been lucky not to allow more runs so far.