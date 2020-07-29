Hill struck out two and did not allow a baserunner in a clean ninth inning to earn the save in the second game of Cleveland's doubleheader against the White Sox on Tuesday.

After Brad Hand and James Karinchak were used in the first game of the doubleheader, Hill was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the second contest. He impressed, striking out the first two batters he faced, generating a combined four swinging strikes. Hill has shown the ability to miss bats in the past, as he punched out 36 batters in 24.2 innings of work at Triple-A in 2019. However, without major injuries or struggles in the Cleveland bullpen, Hill is unlikely to draw many more save opportunities this season.