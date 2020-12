Hill shared on his Instagram page that he was in a car accident Monday and needed surgery on his right wrist.

It was Hill's throwing wrist that took the brunt of the damage in the car accident, but he says he will be ready for the start of the 2021 season. Everyone else involved in the car accident were OK. He logged a 4.91 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB in 18.1 innings out of the bullpen last season.