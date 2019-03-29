Indians' Cameron Maybin: Heading to Cleveland
Maybin signed a minor-league deal with the Indians on Friday.
Maybin was released by the Giants last week after struggling through spring training with a .164/.250/.233 slash line in 16 games. The 31-year-old will head to Triple-A Columbus after posting a .662 OPS and 10 steals in 129 games between the Marlins and Mariners last season.
More News
-
Cameron Maybin: Released by Giants•
-
Giants' Cameron Maybin: Removed from lineup•
-
Giants' Cameron Maybin: Arrest won't affect roster shot•
-
Giants' Cameron Maybin: Arrested for possible DUI•
-
Giants' Cameron Maybin: Collects first spring hits•
-
Giants' Cameron Maybin: Inks NRI deal with San Francisco•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...