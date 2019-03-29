Maybin signed a minor-league deal with the Indians on Friday.

Maybin was released by the Giants last week after struggling through spring training with a .164/.250/.233 slash line in 16 games. The 31-year-old will head to Triple-A Columbus after posting a .662 OPS and 10 steals in 129 games between the Marlins and Mariners last season.

