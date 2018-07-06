Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Activated ahead of Friday's start
Carrasco (forearm) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday ahead of his start against the Athletics, Nick Camino of Newsradio WTAM 1100 reports.
Carrasco made a rehab start with Double-A Akron followed by a bullpen session last Saturday after spending the last few weeks on the disabled list with the forearm bruise. The 31-year-old had a 4.24 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 96:22 K:BB over 91.1 innings prior to sustaining the injury, and isn't expected to be saddled with a strict limitation on his pitch count in his return.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Set to return Friday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Logs four scoreless rehab frames•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Rehab start on tap Saturday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Gets through bullpen session smoothly•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: To throw bullpens this week•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Resumes throwing Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Players to add for next week
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart