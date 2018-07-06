Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Activated ahead of Friday's start

Carrasco (forearm) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday ahead of his start against the Athletics, Nick Camino of Newsradio WTAM 1100 reports.

Carrasco made a rehab start with Double-A Akron followed by a bullpen session last Saturday after spending the last few weeks on the disabled list with the forearm bruise. The 31-year-old had a 4.24 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 96:22 K:BB over 91.1 innings prior to sustaining the injury, and isn't expected to be saddled with a strict limitation on his pitch count in his return.