Carrasco (2-3) allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four over 3.1 innings as he was charged with the loss Sunday against the Tigers.

Carrasco lasted six innings in each of his first three starts of 2020, but he's fared considerably worse in his last three outings. He's failed to pitch more than 4.1 innings during that time and now carries a 4.50 ERA and 35:15 K:BB over 30 innings during his first six starts. The right-hander will try to right the ship on the road Saturday against the Cardinals.