Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Allows five runs in loss
Carrasco (16-8) pitched 6.1 innings Sunday, yielding five runs on nine hits and two walks in the 6-2 loss to the Rays. He struck out nine and yielded two homers while taking the loss.
Overall, it just wasn't Carrasco's day and he didn't receive any run support before being yanked in the seventh inning. He coughed up a pair of solo homers to Brandon Lowe and C.J. Cron. Still, he owns a 3.52 ERA and a strong 187:33 K:BB in 161 innings this season. The 31-year-old will take the mound in Toronto on Friday.
