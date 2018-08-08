Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Allows three runs in loss to Twins

Carrasco (13-6) allowed three runs on 10 hits and one walk across 6.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Twins. He struck out eight.

Carrasco flirted with danger all evening, but the only runs against him came via a three-run home run off the bat of Mitch Garver in the second inning. The 10 hits against were a season high for Carrasco, but he still managed to deliver his fourth straight quality start and ran his K:BB to a sparkling 34:4 in that span. He was perhaps thrown off his routine by a rain delay of over two hours, but he still logged 97 pitches. Carrasco had also won five straight decisions prior to this minor hiccup and will look to get back in the win column in his next scheduled start this weekend against the White Sox.