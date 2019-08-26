Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Another rehab appearance on tap

Carrasco (illness) will make another rehab appearance with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Carrasco has made three rehab appearances with Columbus and Double-A Akron over the past week, allowing one run while racking up six strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Barring setbacks, it sounds like the right-hander is tracking towards joining the Indians' bullpen at the start of September.