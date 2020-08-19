Carrasco allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across 4.1 innings Tuesday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Carrasco surrendered one run in the first inning, but then settled in. However, he allowed two of the first three batters he faced to reach base in the fifth frame, both of whom were driven in on a double by Josh Bell. Carrasco has uncharacteristically battled his control of late, surrendering 12 free passes in his last 14.2 innings. He still has a respectable 3.71 ERA with 35 strikeouts across 26.2 innings for the season, but has struggled to work deep into games due to his inability to find the zone. He'll look to work more efficiently in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against Detroit.