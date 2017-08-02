Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Battered by BoSox on Tuesday

Carrasco surrendered five runs on six hits and three walks over only 1.2 innings but escaped with a no-decision in Tuesday's 12-10 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out one.

In what was expected to be a pitcher's duel with Chris Sale, Carrasco instead couldn't get out of the second inning as Boston sent 10 men to the plate in that frame and tagged the right-hander for four extra-base hits (three doubles and a Mitch Moreland homer). Carrasco will look to get back on track Sunday at home against the Yankees.

