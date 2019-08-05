Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Bullpen sessions scheduled
Carrasco (illness) will throw a pair of bullpen sessions this week, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Carrasco has been out since late May while battling leukemia. It remains unclear whether or not he'll be able to return to the mound at some point this season, but he's been continuing his throwing program as if that remains a possibility.
