Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Cleared for doubleheader start
Carrasco (back) will start one game of the Indians' doubleheader Thursday against the Blue Jays, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Meisel's report doesn't specify which of the two contests Carrasco will start, though MLB.com lists the right-hander as the probable pitcher for Game 1, with Adam Plutko in line to come up from Triple-A Columbus to start the nightcap. In any event, it looks like Carrasco will be cleared to start on his normal four days' rest after a bout with back tightness in his last outing over the weekend against the Mariners put his status into question. Carrasco will presumably throw a normal pre-start bullpen session Tuesday and should face no restrictions with his pitch count come Thursday.
