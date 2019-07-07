Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Cleared to work out

The Indians announced Sunday that Carrasco has been diagnosed with a treatable form of chronic myeloid leukemia that will allow him to resume strength and conditioning workouts and throwing workouts while he recovers from the illness, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Doctors will continue to regularly re-evaluate Carrasco has he steadily increases his activity, but the Indians aren't putting a timeline on his return to game action. The report nonetheless amounts to a positive development for the right-hander, who remains hopeful to pitch again at some point in 2019.