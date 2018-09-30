Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Closes regular season with five strong

Carrasco (17-10) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out six across five innings to earn the win Sunday against the Royals.

Carrasco had little trouble working through the Royals' lineup, allowing just three runners to reach scoring position. He also generated 15 swinging strikes, an impressive mark considering that he threw only 77 pitches Sunday. It was a strong close to the season for Carasco, ending the campaign with a 3.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP to go along with 231 strikeouts across 192 innings. He'll make his next start in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Astros.