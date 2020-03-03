Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Confirmed as Tuesday's start

Carrasco (hip) has been cleared to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The right hip flexor injury Carrasco picked up during a Feb. 20 workout proved to be only a short-term concern, as the right-hander was cleared to face hitters in a live batting practice session just over a week later. With Carrasco coming out of that workout no worse for the wear, he'll now take the hill for his first start of the spring. Carrasco should have enough time to build up his arm for a starter's workload when his first turn through the Tribe's regular-season rotation comes up in late March.