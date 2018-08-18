Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Continues dominant run since All-Star break
Carrasco (15-6) picked up the win in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Orioles, allowing three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out six.
The right-hander has now moved into a tie for the AL lead in wins with a spectacular run since the All-Star break -- Carrasco has delivered quality starts in six straight outings, posting a 1.33 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 49:5 K:BB in 40.2 innings over that stretch while winning four of the six starts. He'll have a hard time keeping his momentum going, however, when he next takes the mound Wednesday in Boston.
