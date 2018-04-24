Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Continues strong start against Orioles
Carrasco (4-0) picked up the win against the Orioles on Monday, scattering six hits and one earned run over 7.1 innings, striking out seven and walking two in Cleveland's 2-1 victory.
Carrasco has been dominant since a dud first start of the season and this outing was no exception as the 31-year-old got the better of a solid duel with Kevin Gausman, lowering his ERA to 2.31 and his WHIP to 0.86 in the process. Those are elite ratios in any fantasy format and his 28:6 K:BB just adds to what has been a dynamite start to the season. He'll have to contend with some talented hitters in his next start against Seattle on Saturday, but that shouldn't stop you from rolling him out there.
