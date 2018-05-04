Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Coughs up six runs in no-decision
Carrasco allowed six runs on nine hits -- including a homer -- while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. He issued three walks and did not factor into the decision.
The Indians went off for seven runs in the fourth inning, taking Carrasco off the hook for the loss. Carrasco has now given up 10 runs in his last two starts (8.1 innings), but he was on a dominant run before that (2.31 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB in his first five outings) and there has been nothing to suggest he's dealing with a physical issue. He won't have it any easier next week in Milwaukee, but Carrasco still projects comfortably as a top-15 fantasy starter rest of season.
