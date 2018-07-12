Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Cruises to easy win over Reds
Carrasco (10-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 19-4 rout of the Reds, giving up one run on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out seven.
A nine-run third inning and six-run fourth put the game out of reach early, allowing Carrasco to hit the showers after a relatively light workload of 83 pitches (53 strikes). He'll take a 4.16 ERA and 1.18 WHIP into the All-Star break, but his 110:23 K:BB through 101.2 innings suggests he should be able to put together much better ratios in the second half.
