Carrasco experienced calf tightness during Tuesday's start against the Cubs, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The 33-year-old allowed three runs over six innings Tuesday and was expected to also pitch the seventh inning, but he then informed the coaching staff of the calf tightness. It appears to be a minor issue as pitching coach Carl Willis said the team expects Carrasco to make his next turn through the rotation Sunday in Detroit, though it's worth keeping an eye on his status over the next couple days.
