Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Dealing with elbow inflammation
Carrasco is dealing with mild elbow inflammation, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Manager Terry Francona said Carrasco has been backed up a few days for maintenance and didn't seem concerned that it would be problematic, according to Bell. He will work out with weighted balls Saturday and the team will see how he feels. This is obviously not good news, but there have not been any tests scheduled yet, which is encouraging.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Confirmed as Tuesday's starter•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Expected to debut Tuesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Throws live batting practice•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Diagnosed with minor hip issue•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Dealing with leg injury•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Picks up win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Time to move Aaron Judge down
The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge has some clarity now ... or does it? Scott White tries...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...