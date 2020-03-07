Play

Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Dealing with elbow inflammation

Carrasco is dealing with mild elbow inflammation, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Manager Terry Francona said Carrasco has been backed up a few days for maintenance and didn't seem concerned that it would be problematic, according to Bell. He will work out with weighted balls Saturday and the team will see how he feels. This is obviously not good news, but there have not been any tests scheduled yet, which is encouraging.

