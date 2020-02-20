Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Dealing with leg injury

Carrasco experienced discomfort in his right leg during a workout Wednesday and is scheduled to undergo further testing and imaging Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The extent of Carrasco's injury won't be known until the Indians reveal the results of his MRI on Friday, but the fact that he was using a crutch to move about the clubhouse Thursday isn't the most reassuring sign. Carrasco was limited to just 80 innings in 2019 while he recovered from leukemia, but he entered spring training with no restrictions and is expected to re-emerge as a pillar of the Tribe's rotation. If Carrasco's leg injury proves significant, Cleveland could be without two of its top three starters for Opening Day, as Mike Clevinger (knee) appears likely to begin the season on the injured list.