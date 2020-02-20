Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Dealing with leg injury
Carrasco experienced discomfort in his right leg during a workout Wednesday and is scheduled to undergo further testing and imaging Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The extent of Carrasco's injury won't be known until the Indians reveal the results of his MRI on Friday, but the fact that he was using a crutch to move about the clubhouse Thursday isn't the most reassuring sign. Carrasco was limited to just 80 innings in 2019 while he recovered from leukemia, but he entered spring training with no restrictions and is expected to re-emerge as a pillar of the Tribe's rotation. If Carrasco's leg injury proves significant, Cleveland could be without two of its top three starters for Opening Day, as Mike Clevinger (knee) appears likely to begin the season on the injured list.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Picks up win•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Nails down first save•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Nabs first win since return•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Struggling in return from IL•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Returns from IL•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Rejoining Cleveland on Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...