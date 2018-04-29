Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Dealing with stiff back

Carrasco (4-1) exited Saturday's game against the Mariners after three innings with back stiffness, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. He earned his first loss of the season by allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk, recording four strikeouts.

Carrasco said his back stiffened up after slipping on a step heading out of the dugout prior to the third inning, and the Indians felt no need to push things after already throwing 64 pitches and losing 5-1. The injury doesn't appear overly severe at this point, and hopefully the 31-year-old will be ready for his next scheduled start, currently slated to come in Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.