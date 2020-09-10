Carrasco (2-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Royals after allowing one run on seven hits with six strikeouts and zero walks over seven innings.

Kansas City was able to scratch across one run on seven singles, but it was enough to saddle the right-hander with the loss since Cleveland's offense was silent. Carrasco has surrendered only two runs with a 19:5 K:BB across his past 19 innings and will look to keep things rolling next week against the Cubs.