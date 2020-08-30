Carrasco allowed two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings during Saturday's 12-inning win over the Cardinals. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The veteran right-hander gave up 10 runs over 12 innings across is past three starts, but he rebounded by shutting down the Cardinals on Saturday. Carrasco missed out on the victory, as the two offenses combined for only nine hits despite playing three extra frames. He has a 3.75 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB through 36 innings, and he lines up to take the mound next weekend versus the Brewers.