Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Diagnosed with foot contusion

Carrasco was diagnosed with a left foot contusion, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Carrasco suffered the injury after being hit by a comebacker during Wednesday's spring game. He was able to walk off under his own power. Early signs are that the right-hander avoided something potentially serious, though more should be known after he's further evaluated Thursday.

