Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Diagnosed with leukemia
Carrasco (illness) has been diagnosed with leukemia, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Carrasco revealed the diagnosis in an interview with Dominican news station CDN 37. He has been sidelined since June 5 and very few specifics had been given to this point. Carrasco also said in the interview that he is being treated and the illness is under control. While he hopes to pitch again this season, there's no timetable for his return.
