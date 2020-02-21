Play

Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Diagnosed with minor hip issue

Carrasco was diagnosed with a mild strain of his right hip flexor Friday.

The news brings with it a sigh of relief after Carrasco was seen walking with a crutch in the clubhouse Thursday. He's merely considered day-to-day and will seemingly have plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day with the injury happening so early in camp.

