Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Disastrous outing in K.C.
Carrasco (1-2) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on six hits and a walk while recording only two outs -- one via strikeout -- as Cleveland fell 8-1 to the Royals.
Nothing was working for the right-hander, who didn't even get his first out -- a sacrifice fly by Lucas Duca -- until it was already 4-0. Carrasco allowed the Royals to hit for the cycle in his eight batters, with Alex Gordon's two-run homer being the biggest blow, and the outing sent his ERA soaring to 12.60. Carrasco will start trying to dig himself out of that hole Wednesday in Seattle.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out 12•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Struggles in season debut•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Shaky in spring outing•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Extended through 2022•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Option picked up by Cleveland•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Closes regular season with five strong•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...