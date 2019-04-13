Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Disastrous outing in K.C.

Carrasco (1-2) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on six hits and a walk while recording only two outs -- one via strikeout -- as Cleveland fell 8-1 to the Royals.

Nothing was working for the right-hander, who didn't even get his first out -- a sacrifice fly by Lucas Duca -- until it was already 4-0. Carrasco allowed the Royals to hit for the cycle in his eight batters, with Alex Gordon's two-run homer being the biggest blow, and the outing sent his ERA soaring to 12.60. Carrasco will start trying to dig himself out of that hole Wednesday in Seattle.