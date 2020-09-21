Carrasco (3-4) allowed one hit and three walks over seven scoreless innings in a win over the Tigers on Sunday. He struck out 11.

It was reported that Carrasco experienced some calf tightness during his start Tuesday, but the right-hander showed no ill effects Sunday. In fact, he turned in a top-25 performance in all of the majors this season by Game Score (83). Carrasco now has a 2.90 ERA and 74:24 K:BB in 62 innings this year. He lines for one more start during the regular season, Friday at home against the Pirates.