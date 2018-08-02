Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Dominates Twins in win

Carrasco (13-5) picked up the win Wednesday, scattering four hits over 7.1 scoreless innings while striking out 10 in a 2-0 win over the Twins.

He retired the first 11 batters he faced, and the only runner to get into scoring position off Carrasco came via a Joe Mauer triple in the sixth inning. The right-hander has now won five straight decisions, and he'll carry a 3.66 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home in a rematch with Minnesota.