Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Earns 17th victory of season Saturday
Carrasco (17-6) allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings to earn the victory Saturday against the Mariners.
Carrasco held the Mariners scoreless through five innings before giving up his lone run in the sixth frame, but the Indians had already provided him enough offensive support to help him earn his 17th victory the campaign. He's held opponents to one or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts to lower his ERA from 3.95 to 3.43, and he's been at his absolute best during the fantasy playoffs. He'll make his next start Friday against the White Sox.
