Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Earns fourth win
Carrasco (4-3) shut out the White Sox over seven innings, allowing six hits and no walks while striking out six to pick up the win Tuesday.
The 32-year-old won his second straight start over the White Sox, shutting them out in both games over a combined 12 innings. In Tuesday's game, the White Sox notched two hits in both the first and third innings, but Carrasco quickly ended the threat both times. He has lowered his ERA to 4.18 and his WHIP to 1.16, and currently lines up to face the Orioles at home Sunday.
