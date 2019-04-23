Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Exits after collision

Carrasco left Tuesday's game against the Marlins with left knee discomfort after a collision at first base, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Carrasco came up limping after colliding with Neil Walker when covering first base during the fourth inning. The 32-year-old tested out the knee and was able to finish the inning, but did not return for the fifth. It remains unclear how the injury will impact Carrasco's availability for his next turn through the rotation.