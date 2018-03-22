Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Exits game with trainer

Carrasco exited Wednesday's spring game with a trainer after taking a comebacker off his leg, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The severity of the issue remains unclear, though Carrasco was able to walk off the field under his own power. More should be known following the conclusion of Wednesday's contest. Carrasco, who allowed six runs on nine hits and one walk across 4.2 innings prior to exiting, was replaced by Ben Taylor.