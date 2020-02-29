Play

Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Expected to debut Tuesday

Carrasco (hip) is expected to make his first start of spring training Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Carrasco threw a live batting practice session Friday, and he'll likely get into game action if he continues to recover smoothly. The right-hander was diagnosed with a right hip flexor strain early in spring training, but a return to game action would likely be a good sign regarding his availability for Opening Day.

