Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Expected to debut Tuesday
Carrasco (hip) is expected to make his first start of spring training Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Carrasco threw a live batting practice session Friday, and he'll likely get into game action if he continues to recover smoothly. The right-hander was diagnosed with a right hip flexor strain early in spring training, but a return to game action would likely be a good sign regarding his availability for Opening Day.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Throws live batting practice•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Diagnosed with minor hip issue•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Dealing with leg injury•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Picks up win•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Nails down first save•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Nabs first win since return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.