Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Extended through 2022
The Indians signed Carrasco to a contract extension through 2022 on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Indians exercised Carrasco's $10.25 million club option for 2020 before inking him to a two-year extension, which includes a vesting option for 2023. The 31-year-old righty has been a crucial rotation member for the Indians over the past four seasons, posting a combined 3.40 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 10.3 K/9 and 2.1 BB/9 over that stretch (722 innings).
