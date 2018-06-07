Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans 10 in bounce-back win
Carrasco (7-4) picked up the win Wednesday against the Brewers, allowing just one run on eight hits and one walk through seven innings. He struck out 10.
It was a nice bounce-back effort from Carrasco, who was tagged for six runs through just 3.2 innings in his previous start. The 31-year-old tossed 71 of his 109 pitches for strikes, racking up double-digit strikeouts for just the second time this season. Hopefully this will help get Carrasco back on track, as the right-hander compiled a brutal 6.37 across his previous seven starts heading into Wednesday. Next up is a road start against the White Sox.
