Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans 11 in no-decision

Carrasco didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the White Sox, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out 11.

Despite his third double-digit strikeout performance in his last five starts and seventh of the year, Carrasco was on the hook for his 10th loss before Jason Kipnis came through with a walkoff grand slam. The right-hander is now only nine K's shy of tying his career high of 226, set in 2017, and he's currently set to wrap up the regular season with two juicy matchups next week -- a road rematch against the White Sox on Monday, and another away start against the Royals on Saturday.